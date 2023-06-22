Travis Scott And SZA Sparks Dating Rumors Once Again

Travis used to date Kylie Jenner, but now he performed with SZA on stage.

Fans of Travis Scott and SZA think they might be dating. Travis used to date Kylie Jenner, but now he performed with SZA on stage. This has led to lots of speculation and excitement among their fans, who believe they are in a romantic relationship.

Travis Scott and SZA's fans have been guessing for a long time if they are dating. Their fans have been searching on social media to find hints about their relationship. Travis surprised everyone by joining SZA on stage during her concert in Manchester, UK, this month.

Multiple videos of the stars performing together surfaced online, and fans took it as a hint. “Travis and SZA yesterday…Making their dating rumors official on stage,” one wrote. Three million users liked the video of Travis and SZA that went viral in no time.

Both artists who worked on ‘Love Galore’ together were linked together by their fans in the comment section. “Travis and SZA just make sense,” one wrote. Another added, “I been saiddddd Travis and sza was dating since her first song with him they was giving off mad things in the song LOVE.”

The fans had different opinions about the rumors. Some believed it was clear that the stars were in a relationship, while others dismissed the rumors as unfounded and untrue.

A user refuted all fan theories by writing, “SZA and Travis are just friends!! They perform together cause they have a Collab.” Another questioned, “Do sza and travis know they are dating?”

A third was surprised as they wrote, “Travis and SZA???? Did I miss sum?” Multiple people thought that if the rapper and singer dated, they would be “#relationshipgoals.”







































