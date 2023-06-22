It's Rascal Flatts Still'mourning' The Band's Demise, Jay DeMarcus

Jay DeMarcus, former bassist of country band Rascal Flatts.

Jay DeMarcus, the former bassist of country band Rascal Flatts, is still grappling with the emotional impact of the band's breakup, which was not initially planned.

Rascal Flatts, consisting of singer Gary LeVox, guitarist Joe Don Rooney, and DeMarcus, bid farewell in 2020 after a successful run and the release of 10 studio albums between 2000 and 2017.

During an appearance on Savannah Chrisley's podcast, Unlocked with Savannah, DeMarcus opened up about the band's breakup. He acknowledged that they had an incredible journey but ultimately felt burnt out by the end.

DeMarcus reflected on the constant cycle of recording, press commitments, and touring, which took a toll on their mental health. He expressed that if they had prioritized their well-being during that time, the band might still be together.

He explained, 'For us, the thing that happened is we burnt the candle at both ends for so long. It was a never-ending cycle, and it did work, but it's hard to put the machine down or put the brakes on when everything is cruising along and going full-speed ahead. For us, we should have taken a break at some point, just a year off to kind of collect ourselves, hit the reset button.'

By the time Rascal Flatts was preparing for their farewell tour, DeMarcus shared that they had reached a point of exhaustion and desired to focus on other aspects of their lives after more than 20 years together.

'In a lot of ways, I feel like I'm still mourning the loss of the Flatts, even though there wasn't an official breakup,' DeMarcus revealed. 'Most of my adult life, it's all that I've known. To have that stripped away from you, not on your own terms, was a very painful thing. And to not have known in March the 7th of 2020 when we were in New Jersey doing our last show that that was the last time the three of us would be on stage together makes me really sad to think about. To not have had time to give it its proper goodbye and to really savor those moments…'

DeMarcus's heartfelt reflections illustrate the lingering impact and sense of loss he continues to experience following the end of Rascal Flatts, a significant part of his life for so many years.