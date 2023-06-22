PCB Chairman Election Scheduled For June 27

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the designated date for the election of the new Chairman. The elections will take place on Tuesday, June 27, at the PCB headquarters located in Lahore.

Upon receiving nominations from departments and service organizations, the Election Commission office will publish the official schedule for the election.

The Election Commission has already reached out to these entities to nominate their representatives.

The PCB received the letter and the notification from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry which states that: “On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate.”

In accordance with Paragraph 10 of the 2014 PCB Constitution, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, the Election Commissioner and Acting Chair of PCB, has established the PCB Board of Governors. This action has been taken following the mentioned letter and notification.

The formation of the PCB Board Of Governors now stands as follows:

Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee)

Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

National Bank of Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)

President Larkana Region

President Dera Murad Jamali Region

President Bahawalpur Region

President Hyderabad Region

Shahzad Rana also said that the elections will be held in a fair and transparent way.

“The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities,” Rana said.