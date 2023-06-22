IHC Adjourns Hearing Of Fawad Chaudhary's Case Against ECP

Fawad Chaudhry's plea against ECP shows cause notice was declared admissible.

IHC issued notice to ECP and Secretary ECP.

Court ordered ECP to continue process but not take a final decision.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing of the plea of Fawad Chaudhary's case against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till the first week of July.

The request to stop the defamation action of the Election Commission against Fawad Chaudhry was rejected.

Islamabad High Court issued written order for hearing the plea of Fawad Chaudhry against the Election Commission.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued a written order.

According to Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer, the Chief Election Commissioner and the members have the authority to take action.

According to the lawyer, the show cause notice issued by the Secretary Election Commission is against the law.

The Council of Fawad Chaudhary said Chief Election Commissioner or the members did not authorize the Secretary to issue a show-cause notice.

The next hearing of the case will be held in the first week of July.