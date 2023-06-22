Pakistani Soldiers Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Soldiers embraced martyrdom in IED blast on June 20.

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Pakistan army soldiers were offered at Bannu and later at their hometowns.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral prayers of 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Rauf Shaheed resident of District Lakki Marwat and 23-year-old Sepoy Abid Ullah Shaheed resident of District Karak who embraced martyrdom on June 20 2023 when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, were offered.

Senior serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the funerals.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs.