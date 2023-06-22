Pakistani Rupee Maintains Steady Rate Against Euro on 22 June 2023

language: English
Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 06:07 PM

  • Interbank foreign exchange market expected to remain stable in the short term.
  • Balanced demand and supply factors in the market.
  • Overall, the pakistani rupee to eur exchange rate is steady, indicating a healthy foreign exchange market.

The Pakistani Rupee remained stable against the Euro (EUR) in the interbank foreign exchange market on 22 June 2023.The Pakistani Rupee closed at Rs. 309.56 per EUR, remaining unchanged from yesterday's closing rate.

According to market analysts, the steady exchange rate is due to (Euro) and stability in inflows of export revenues and worker remittances.However, the demand for the EUR may increase in the coming days due to upcoming external payments, which may put pressure on the Pakistani Rupee.

Overall, the interbank foreign exchange market is expected to remain stable in the short term due to balanced demand and supply factors.

EUR to Pakistani Rupee

Date Buying Selling
Today 309.56 310.16

EUR to Pakistani Rupee and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Australian Dollar AUD 194.35 194.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
British Pound GBP 362.08 362.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 215.18 215.68
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.01 40.11
Danish Krone DKK 41.65 41.75
Euro EUR 309.56 310.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 36.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.32 931.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.45 62.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.04 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.93 25.98
Omani Riyal OMR 737.33 739.33
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.97 78.97
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.42 76.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.59 214.09
Swedish Krona SEK 26.72 26.82
Swiss Franc CHF 317.04 317.54
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 78.04 78.19
US Dollar USD 286.68 287.18

