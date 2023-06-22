Deadly Explosion At Barbecue Restaurant In China Leaves 31 Dead

Gas leak at Chinese barbecue restaurant causes deadly explosion, 31 dead, 7 injured.

Fire authorities conduct rescue operations, photos show damage and rescue efforts.

Investigation reveals prior gas smell, owner detained.

A gas leak from a liquified gas tank inside a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, northwest Ningxia region, China, resulted in a deadly explosion, claiming the lives of 31 individuals and injuring seven others. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at around 8:40 pm.

One person remains in critical condition, while the remaining six are receiving treatment for minor injuries, burns, and glass cuts at the hospital.

Local fire authorities, with the assistance of over 100 personnel and 20 vehicles, conducted search and rescue operations at the scene until early Thursday morning.

State media has shared photographs displaying the aftermath of the explosion at the barbecue restaurant, revealing the damaged building, debris, and smoke in the air.

Firefighters can be seen entering the second floor using a ladder and rescuing individuals on stretchers. According to the Yinchuan government, interviews conducted by police and firefighters indicated that two restaurant employees had detected the smell of gas approximately an hour prior to the explosion.

In response, the government has initiated an investigation into the incident, and the restaurant owner has been taken into custody by the police. This unfortunate event is not the first of its kind in China, as a similar gas explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng in 2019 resulted in the loss of 78 lives and numerous injuries.

In response to the incident, the Chinese government has taken action to enhance safety standards and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Authorities have detained nine individuals, including the restaurant's manager, employees, and shareholders, and have frozen their assets.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his condolences, describing the incident as 'heartbreaking.' He emphasized the importance of providing medical care to the injured, offering support to the victims' families, and conducting a swift investigation into the cause of the accident.

Furthermore, he instructed relevant government bodies to conduct safety risk assessments and strengthen supervision in critical sectors. The explosion took place just before China's national three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival.

Sadly, China has witnessed several safety incidents this year, including a coal mine collapse in Inner Mongolia and a major fire in a Beijing hospital. It is crucial to prioritize safety and implement measures to prevent such incidents from recurring







