New Zealand Unveils Breathtaking Football Venue For FIFA Women's World Cup

Pitch measuring 105 meters in length and 68 meters in width

World Cup will be jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia

A magnificent full-sized soccer field has been constructed in New Zealand, situated near the imposing Aoraki Mount Cook, in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

This remarkable pitch, measuring 105 meters in length and 68 meters in width (equivalent to 114 yards by 74 yards), was meticulously crafted by hand on the grassy plains of the McKenzie Country.

It stands in the backdrop of the towering mountain, which served as the training ground for Sir Edmund Hillary's triumphant expedition to Mount Everest's summit in 1953.

To inaugurate this extraordinary venue, two local girls' teams named Pukaki and Tekapo were granted the opportunity to play a friendly match on Tuesday (June 20).

The event was officiated by Lindsey Robinson, the New Zealand Football National Referee Development Manager.

The friendly match between Pukaki and Tekapo resulted in a 1-1 tie.

“I came here today to referee the game in the most beautiful place on earth,”

Robinson said. “Aside from the stunning landscape, it was a great game of football.

“I’m incredibly excited about so many visitors coming to New Zealand to enjoy the game and enjoy this beautiful part of the world.”

The construction of the pitch lasted for more than six weeks, with a strong emphasis on adhering to strict environmental guidelines and sustainable practices to ensure the restoration of the land to its original condition.

In the previous edition of the Women's FIFA World Cup in 2019, Team USA emerged as the champions, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final. This victory marked their second consecutive title and their fourth overall.

The upcoming World Cup will be jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia, featuring a total of 32 teams. The tournament's final is scheduled to take place on August 20 in Sydney.