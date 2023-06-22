Pakistan Women's Football Team Embraces Attacking Style Of Play

The Pakistan women's football team is actively preparing for upcoming international friendlies in order to maintain their attacking style of play.

The Pakistan Football Federation is currently in talks with Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius, and other countries to finalize the opponents for next month's FIFA window, with a decision expected in the coming week. However, the players are already fully committed to their objective of showcasing improved football.

They are undergoing training sessions led by coach Adeel Rizki at three different venues in Karachi, focusing on enhancing their physical strength and game skills. Adeel emphasizes that the camp's primary emphasis is on ensuring that the team continues to play an attacking style of football.

“There’s always room for improvement and we are trying to improve in all areas, but the main thing is progression, we have organized our defensive line. You must have seen how we contained against the Philippines. In this camp, our main focus is on pressing, ball movement, creating spaces and making sure we keep playing an attacking brand of football,” Adeel said

“We have progressed well, we have done well in camps, and you must have noticed the progression in our team. We are consistently working on the same things and the same ideas to develop the players and bring them on a good stage,” he added.

The team's head coach expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and mentioned that the players are free from injuries. He emphasized the importance of exposing the players to various playing conditions and pitches in order to adequately prepare them for upcoming matches.

He also highlighted the FIFA-friendly window as a great opportunity for the Pakistan women's team to try out new strategies and experiment with different approaches, expressing his enthusiasm for this prospect.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has revealed a list of 27 players selected for the training camp preceding the FIFA friendlies. The coach informed that Malika Noor was absent from the camp due to personal reasons, while Amina Hanif couldn't attend due to academic exams.

Additionally, the coach mentioned that Kaynat Bukhari will join the camp next week, whereas Zulfia Nazir and Kyla Siddiqi will join in the first week of July.

Kyla Siddiqi, who is based in the United States, has been included in the Pakistan women's team for the first time. The coach praised her abilities and expressed confidence that she will be a valuable addition to the team.

“She is a quality player who fits into my coaching philosophy,” Adeel said about Kyla.

He also said that having diaspora players in the team is beneficial for local players as well.

“It gives an advantage to our local players, locals get to play with players who are seasoned and get to learn from them. We don’t invite everyone, we do our scrutiny and see who can fit in and bring value to our team and when they play with our local players it allows local players to learn,” he said.

Pakistan will be without the skills and contributions of Nadia Khan, who gained popularity for her exceptional performance in the SAFF Cup. Nadia, who resides in the UK, underwent surgery recently and her recovery is expected to last for 8 months.

Maria Khan, the captain of the Pakistan women's team, expressed her regret over Nadia's absence, praising her as a talented player both on and off the field. However, Maria stated that the team has capable players who are prepared to step up and take on the responsibility.

Maria further mentioned that Pakistan will strive to maintain and develop their distinctive football approach, emphasizing an attacking style of play. The team aims to preserve their brand and identity in the sport.

“I am confident that we will be able to achieve that,” Maria said.

“We are really excited, this is our fourth camp since we have been back in action, and we continue to get better every time. Our growth is good, we have the potential, we need to keep playing international games so that we can get more and more exposure,”

“It is definitely team performances and not the individual performances that get the team recognized, it is a team effort and everyone is playing their part,” she added.

The participants of the training camp are eagerly anticipating upcoming assignments, as they believe that increased opportunities to compete in international football will greatly benefit Pakistan's women's national team.

They express the view that such opportunities will contribute positively to the team's growth and development, propelling them in the desired direction.

“We have improved a lot since we made our comeback into the international arena. When we were playing SAFF Cup last year, a lot of players were out of touch and were not training but now everyone has achieved tactical understanding and fitness level. We are growing and we have to go higher. It is important for us to get more exposure because no matter how much training you do, but you learn only when you play against top competitors that’s why it is important for us to get more matches,” said Suha Hirani who is a midfielder in Pakistan women football team.

Rameen Farid, another player, expressed that the team is undergoing thorough preparations and putting forth their utmost effort during training sessions.

“We are excited for these friendlies as we believe that this exposure will help us in improving our game. We are progressing gradually, and I am happy with our progress, we are looking forward to doing better in future. We need to work more on fitness and get more aggressive tactically,” said Rameen.