SAFF Championship: Maldives Triumphs Over Bhutan In Impressive Opening Victory

Maldives Triumphs Over Bhutan In Impressive Opening Victory

They missed a golden opportunity in the 23rd minute

Maldives will face Bangladesh while Bhutan will take on Lebanon in Group B

Maldives secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bhutan in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The Maldives team took an early lead when Hamza Mohamed successfully converted a penalty kick in the 6th minute. Bhutan tried to equalize but struggled to find the finishing touch.

They missed a golden opportunity in the 23rd minute, and their goal in the 35th minute was disallowed for offside. Bhutan continued to press for an equalizer in the second half but couldn't capitalize on their chances.

In the closing minutes, Nima Wangdi's shot hit the woodwork, and Maldives sealed the victory with a goal from substitute Naiz Hassan in the 90th minute.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after Hassan Raif Ahmed received a second yellow card, Maldives held on to secure an important win.

In their next matches, Maldives will face Bangladesh, while Bhutan will take on Lebanon in Group B.



