Toni Kroos Commits To Real Madrid, Extends Contract For Another Season

On Wednesday in Madrid, Toni Kroos, the midfielder for Real Madrid, agreed to extend his contract with the club for an additional season, securing his stay until 2024.

Kroos initially joined Real Madrid in 2014 after playing for Bayern Munich in Germany.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024,” the club said in an official statement.

“Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and is the German player to have worn the club's jersey the most times, having made 417 appearances.

“Over his nine seasons as a Real Madrid player, he has won 20 trophies: 4 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.”

Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos has played a pivotal role for the team since his debut, consistently contributing to their success. He has been a starter in all the trophies Real Madrid has won during his tenure.

His first match for the club was against Sevilla in the 2014 UEFA Super Cup, which Real Madrid won by a two-goal margin.

Kroos also achieved victory in the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the German national team in Brazil. Furthermore, he was recognized for his exceptional performance by being included in the IFFHS and UEFA's team of the decade for the years 2011-2020.

With Kroos' contract extension secured, Real Madrid is expected to announce the renewals of two more midfielders, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos, along with defender Nacho Fernandez in the upcoming days.

Real Madrid has already made four signings in the summer transfer window.

Fran Garcia was acquired from Rayo Vallecano for €3 million, Brahim Diaz returned from his three-year loan spell at AC Milan, Jude Bellingham was purchased from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee of €103 million, and Joselu was brought in on loan from Espanyol on a one-year deal.

Bellingham's transfer fee made him the second most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history, behind only Eden Hazard, who was acquired for €115 million from Chelsea in 2019.

Other notable expensive players for Los Blancos include Gareth Bale (€101 million), Cristiano Ronaldo (€94 million), and Aurelien Tchouameni (€80 million).