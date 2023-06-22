Gold Rate in Kuwait Falls Down Today - 22 June 2023

Gold prices in Kuwait experience downward trend.

Investors eye buying opportunities as gold dips.

Market conditions influence gold prices in Kuwait.

This was the largest one-day decline in the price of the precious metal, as stated by the All Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Today 22 June 2023, the Gold Price low all-time of 19 in Kuwait which is -0.26 lower than last week. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal decreases.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24k per Ounce 592 Gold 24K per 10 Grams 190 Gold 24K per Tola 223 Gold 22k per Ounce 545 Gold 22K per 10 Grams 175 Gold 22K per Tola 205

Let’s examine the Low Gold Price. Due to persistent rupee depreciation and widespread commodity market speculation, the per-tola price of gold reached a record low. The gold price in the country on 22 June 2023 fell by -0.59 per tola owing to slight appreciation in rupee coupled with a rout in global price of the yellow metal.

In addition, the decline in the international price of gold also played a huge part. Gold prices fell in line with the value of the dollar because the country imports almost all of its gold needs and traders in Kuwait set rates based on the international price.