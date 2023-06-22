Khloé Kardashian Shares Excitement Over New Beau

Khloé Kardashian expressed excitement about finding someone.

Reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian recently expressed her excitement about finding someone who helped her move on from her ex, Tristan Thompson.

According to reports, the meet-cute occurred while Khloé was assisting her sister Kim with her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. Kim had the intention of helping Khloé find a new love interest, and it seems that 365 Days actor Michele Morrone caught their attention.

Upon discovering the potential connection, Khloé expressed her support and even shared her feelings about Michele Morrone with the cameras during an interview for their reality show, The Kardashians.

In a confessional, Khloé enthusiastically described her attraction to the actor, saying, 'I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh, He's so fine.'

She also mentioned that she was excited to be in a new environment and experience new energy, particularly after a challenging year.

These revelations come just a few weeks after Khloé vowed never to give Tristan Thompson another chance. In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, she stated, 'Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side.'

She further explained that she didn't feel the need to punish him or hold onto past grievances, as she had moved on from their relationship.

In summary, Khloé Kardashian expressed her enthusiasm about finding someone new who helped her shift her focus away from Tristan Thompson. She shared her admiration for actor Michele Morrone and expressed excitement about embracing a fresh environment and positive energy.