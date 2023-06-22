Kenyan Express Train Welcomes Unexpected Passenger

Mother delivers baby on a moving train in Kenya, receiving widespread congratulations.

A doctor, nurse, and train attendant provided medical help during the childbirth.

Mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

The heartwarming incident was shared by Kenya Railways on social media, and the photos posted by the national rail company depicted one of the train attendants holding the newborn baby, along with the mother and others who aided in the delivery.

Fortunately, a doctor and a nurse happened to be on the train and provided assistance during the childbirth, which took place on Wednesday. Kenyans expressed their joy upon hearing the news.

“We were blessed to have Dr Indanyenyi Luseso onboard who performed the delivery, assisted by Ms Fauziya Lugogo, a nurse at Kenyatta National Hospital and our Madaraka Express Passenger Attendant, Ms Mary Nyiha,” the post said.

Afterward, the passenger and her newborn were promptly taken to the Mariakani sub-county hospital for additional medical assistance, as stated by Kenya Railways.

Mariakani serves as the second-to-last stop on the Madaraka Express (also known as the SGR) route between Nairobi and Mombasa, which typically takes around six hours to complete.

Kenya Railways expressed that both the mother and baby are in good health and conveyed their well wishes. A woman who witnessed the event commented on Facebook, referring to it as a joyful moment and calling the baby an 'SGR miracle baby.' Many others suggested that the baby should be granted complimentary tickets for travel on the SGR as a gesture.

One person even proposed naming the newborn 'Madaraka,' which is a Swahili term meaning 'power.' This suggestion aligns with the significance of Madaraka Day, a national holiday celebrated on June 1st in Kenya, commemorating the country's attainment of internal self-rule from British colonialists in 1963.