Sonya Hussyn Shocked Everyone With Her New Look For 'Gangs Of Kharasaan'

Sonya Hussyn fearlessly embraces transformative roles.

Sonya Hussyn astounds fans with her unrecognizable appearance.

She continues to challenge stereotypes, showcasing her versatility.

Sonya Hussyn is all about unorthodox lead parts and isn't afraid to push the envelope. After portraying a boxer-turned-target killer in Abu Aleeha's film Daadal, the actress has taken on the persona of an addict. Hussyn is preparing to tell the narrative of Murshid in her new drama, Gangs of Kharasaan, with bleached bronze pixie hair, burn marks on the face, purple dry lips, and a cigarette near the ear.

Hussyn took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the first look at her character. 'Addicts are humans, too!' she wrote while wearing a washed black velvet co-ord set. 'Meet Murshid - Unveiling the first look at my new project, Gangs of Kharasaan!' Actor Gohar Rasheed is also involved in the production, but no more information regarding the drama have been divulged.

Hussyn has played an addict on TV before, but this is the first time she has entirely altered herself to appear the part. Prior to this, the actor appeared in the 2020 drama Saraab, which focused on the difficulties associated with schizophrenia. Playing Hoorain in the Mohsin Talat directed film remains Hussyn's most memorable role to date.

'After playing Hoorain in Saraab, Murshid is another character that holds a special place in my heart,' she wrote at the end of her piece, urging fans to stay tuned for more information about Murshid's adventure. The actor received a lot of attention for the transformation photos, which appear to be unreal.

Yasir Hussain and Ushna Shah both took to Instagram to wish Hussyn well. 'She is without a doubt one of the most beautiful and talented actors in the subcontinent.' She is not scared to play the most challenging and rough rules. 'I'm so proud of her and so inspired by her,' Shah wrote, while Hussain couldn't believe the change. 'Wow,' he said.

Hussyn previously stated in an interview with Independent Urdu that she is not afraid of being typecast because she wants meaningful parts, not only gorgeous ones. 'When I first started my profession in 2014, I was offered a role in the drama Nazo. It was about a unique child. Many people, including channels, advised me not to begin my career with it because it would ruin it. But I did it nonetheless because I wanted to send that message,' she explained, meaning that if she can take that risk at the start of her career and still receive commercial assignments, she isn't frightened of anything.

'I did not enter this industry solely to become a heroine.' I began attempting to spread a message and effect change in society. The media is a large platform, and your voice has the ability to reach a large number of people. 'I don't think it matters whether you do romantic or tough roles if you're a good actor who can adapt and take on different roles,' Hussyn remarked.



