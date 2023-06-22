Apple IPhone 13 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has A15 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro has 5G connectivity.

It has 3095 mAh battery.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is a flagship smartphone that offers a range of advanced features and powerful performance. It boasts a stunning design with a durable Ceramic Shield front cover and surgical-grade stainless steel frame.

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering a smooth and immersive visual experience with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 Pro delivers fast and efficient performance, enabling seamless multitasking, gaming, and media streaming.

It also supports 5G connectivity, allowing for ultra-fast download and streaming speeds.

The iPhone 13 Pro sports a triple-camera system, including a 12MP wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, which enables users to capture professional-quality photos and videos.

It introduces advanced computational photography features, such as Photographic Styles and ProRAW, enhancing the versatility and creativity of photography enthusiasts.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 13 Pro offers all-day usage and supports fast charging and wireless charging. It runs on iOS 15, the latest operating system from Apple, which brings new features and improvements to the user interface and functionality.

Overall, the iPhone 13 Pro is a premium smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology, impressive camera capabilities, and a sleek design, making it an excellent choice for users who seek top-of-the-line performance and a superior mobile experience.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 342,999/-

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh Standby up to 22 hrs, (multimedia) Musicplay up to 75 hrs

- Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W





