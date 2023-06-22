Infinix Note 7 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Note 7 has 6.95-inch IPS LCD display.

The Infinix Note 7 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an immersive user experience. With its large display, powerful performance, and impressive camera capabilities, it is a device that caters to the needs of modern smartphone users.

The Note 7 features a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The expansive screen size provides a great platform for media consumption, gaming, and browsing. It also supports HDR10 for enhanced visual quality.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance, even when running demanding applications or games.

In terms of photography, the Infinix Note 7 boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated low-light video camera. The device also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

Other notable features of the Infinix Note 7 include a large 5,000mAh battery that provides all-day usage, fast charging support, ample storage space with 128GB internal storage, and expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Infinix Note 7 is a smartphone that offers excellent value for money and caters to the needs of users looking for a reliable and feature-rich device.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan is N/A

Infinix Note 7 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB) Camera Main 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W





