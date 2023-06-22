Infinix Note 7 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Infinix Note 7 has 6.95-inch IPS LCD display.
- The Infinix Note 7 has 4GB of RAM.
- It has 5,000mAh battery.
The Infinix Note 7 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an immersive user experience. With its large display, powerful performance, and impressive camera capabilities, it is a device that caters to the needs of modern smartphone users.
The Note 7 features a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The expansive screen size provides a great platform for media consumption, gaming, and browsing. It also supports HDR10 for enhanced visual quality.
Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance, even when running demanding applications or games.
In terms of photography, the Infinix Note 7 boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated low-light video camera. The device also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.
Other notable features of the Infinix Note 7 include a large 5,000mAh battery that provides all-day usage, fast charging support, ample storage space with 128GB internal storage, and expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.
With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Infinix Note 7 is a smartphone that offers excellent value for money and caters to the needs of users looking for a reliable and feature-rich device.
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan
The Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan is N/A
Infinix Note 7 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
|Camera
|Main
|48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
