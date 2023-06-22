Realme Narzo 60 Unveiled With Circular Camera And Curved Display

Realme is preparing to release a new Narzo smartphone in India in the near future.

The exact name of the phone hasn't been revealed yet, but it is expected to belong to the Narzo 60 series.

Previous teasers hinted at a significant storage capacity—potentially 256 GB of onboard storage—for the Narzo phone.

Realme is preparing to release a new Narzo smartphone in India in the near future. The company has begun hinting at its launch through its official Twitter account. While the exact name of the upcoming device hasn't been disclosed, it is anticipated to be part of the Narzo 60 series. The Narzo 60 5G is likely to be introduced as the follow-up to last year's Narzo 50 5G. Realme has now released additional teasers for the upcoming phone. Continue reading for further details.

Realme Narzo 60 teasers reveal more details

​



3 Previous teasers hinted at a significant storage capacity—potentially 256 GB of onboard storage—for the Narzo phone. 3 Realme is preparing to release a new Narzo smartphone in India in the near future. 3 The exact name of the phone hasn't been revealed yet, but it is expected to belong to the Narzo 60 series.

Realme recently shared a teaser image that provides some clues about the upcoming smartphone. The image showcases the number '60' along with the camera module design seen in the Realme 11 Pro series. This suggests that the upcoming device could indeed be the Narzo 60, and it might adopt the camera module design from the Realme 11 Pro phones.

Realme Narzo recently shared another teaser on Twitter, unveiling some features of the upcoming smartphone. The teaser indicates that the device will feature a curved display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display will have a curvature of 61 degrees, while the bezels at the top and bottom of the screen will be minimal. In a previous teaser, it was revealed that the Narzo phone will offer a significant storage capacity, capable of storing 250,000 photos, indicating that it may come with 256GB of onboard storage.

Currently, the specific details regarding the core specifications of the Narzo 60 smartphone have not been disclosed. Realme and Amazon have created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming device, which will gradually unveil more information about its features and specifications in the following days. Based on the latest teasers, it appears that the Narzo 60 might be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 Pro series phones, suggesting a similarity in design and possibly some shared features.