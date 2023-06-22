Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Might Get A New Aspect Ratio And Keep The 50MP GN3 Sensor

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggest significant design changes and a possible shift in aspect ratio.

As we eagerly anticipate the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, rumors have started circulating about its successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to @Tech_Reve, a reliable tech tipter, the Z Fold 6 might bring significant design changes, including a possible shift in aspect ratio for the phone's cover screen, drawing inspiration from Google's Pixel Fold.

The source suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could keep the 50 MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor found in the previous Z Fold models, disappointing those expecting a camera improvement. However, the exciting aspect revolves around possible alterations to the phone's screen dimensions.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: A New Aspect Ratio on the Horizon?

Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. According to the leaker, Samsung might explore a wider aspect ratio for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, potentially taking inspiration from Google's Pixel Fold, which features a broader screen compared to previous Samsung models. This change could indicate a shift towards more conventional aspect ratios seen in other foldable phones like the Honor Magic Vs (21.3:9), Vivo X Fold 2 (21:9), and Google's Pixel Fold (17.4:9).

It is crucial to approach these speculations with caution, as they are preliminary and subject to change. The source lacks specific details, and Samsung's design and strategy may be influenced by various factors, such as user feedback and the performance of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is scheduled to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event in South Korea next month. The reception of the Z Fold 5 could potentially impact the design choices for future models, including the Z Fold 6. At this point, these rumors provide an exciting preview of potential advancements in Samsung's foldable phone series.