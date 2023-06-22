Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo V21 has 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

The Vivo V21 has 8GB RAM.

It has 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo V21 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience. It boasts a sleek and stylish design, making it visually appealing. The device sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Vivo V21 ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Vivo's Funtouch OS 11.1, offering a user-friendly interface.

The standout feature of the Vivo V21 is its impressive camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it boasts a 44-megapixel selfie camera, perfect for capturing stunning self-portraits.

The device comes with a generous 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient charging. It also offers ample storage with 128GB of internal storage.

Overall, the Vivo V21 delivers a premium smartphone experience with its powerful performance, stunning display, and impressive camera capabilities.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm Weight 176 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min





