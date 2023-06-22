Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo V21 has 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
- The Vivo V21 has 8GB RAM.
- It has 4000 mAh battery.
The Vivo V21 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience. It boasts a sleek and stylish design, making it visually appealing. The device sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Vivo V21 ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Vivo's Funtouch OS 11.1, offering a user-friendly interface.
The standout feature of the Vivo V21 is its impressive camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it boasts a 44-megapixel selfie camera, perfect for capturing stunning self-portraits.
The device comes with a generous 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient charging. It also offers ample storage with 128GB of internal storage.
Overall, the Vivo V21 delivers a premium smartphone experience with its powerful performance, stunning display, and impressive camera capabilities.
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan
The Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
Vivo V21 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,635,828[+8*]
DEATHS
6,893,344[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]