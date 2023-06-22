Vivo Y33s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 (12 nm) processor.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y33s is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.
The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with the Funtouch 11.1 user interface. The gadget features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo Y33s has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in two great colors: Mirror Black and Midday Dream. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup in a single charge.
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.
Vivo Y33s specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
