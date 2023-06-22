Python Performs Death-Defying Stunt: Suspends Itself Between Two Cars

Viral snake incident: Python suspended between two cars stuns social media.

Hervey Bay Snake Catchers share mind-boggling post.

Unusual position: Snake found occupying two vehicles simultaneously.

Prepare to be amazed once again by a viral snake-related incident making waves on social media! Hervey Bay Snake Catchers recently shared a mind-boggling post featuring a python suspended between two cars.

Brace yourself for this astonishing sight!

“So when we turned up for this one we immediately noticed something doesn’t seem quite right. Firstly, this was a very interesting position to find a snake in. We’ve removed plenty of snakes out of cars before but have never seen one occupying two vehicles at once! But that’s not what drew our attention. Pretty sure it’s another escaped pet!!” wrote Hervey Bay Snake Catchers as they shared the post on Facebook.

In a matter of days since its upload, the captivating post has garnered nearly 100 likes and has sparked a flurry of comments, captivating social media users from all corners.

An individual wrote, “Good sized serpent.' A second posted, 'That is huge.' 'What a beauty,' expressed a third. What do you think about this python?