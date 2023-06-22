Over 30 Migrants Feared Dead In Devastating Canary Islands Disaster

Over 30 migrants feared drowned as their boat sinks near the Canary Islands.

The boat carried around 60 people; bodies of a minor and an adult male recovered, and 24 individuals rescued.

Tragedy raises concerns about Europe's migration handling, following a recent incident near Greece.

Two charitable organizations, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, have reported that over 30 migrants are believed to have drowned when their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean near the Canary Islands.

The boat was reportedly carrying approximately 60 individuals. Spanish authorities confirmed the discovery of the bodies of a minor and an adult male, while 24 others were rescued.

However, the exact number of people on board remains unknown. This tragic event once again raises concerns about Europe's handling of migration, coming shortly after another boat incident off the coast of Greece last week.

According to Helena Maleno Garzon of Walking Borders and information provided by Alarm Phone, the tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 39 individuals, including four women and a baby, while 35 people remain missing.

Both organizations actively monitor migrant boats and receive distress calls from those on board or their relatives. The boat sank in an area approximately 100 miles (160km) southeast of Gran Canaria on Wednesday.

Helena Maleno Garzon expressed anguish over the prolonged wait for rescue, with 60 people, including six women and a baby, enduring over 12 hours on a precarious inflatable boat that was at risk of sinking. A Spanish rescue ship, the Guardamar Caliope, was in close proximity to the dinghy on Tuesday evening, but did not intervene as Moroccan officials had taken over the operation.

3 Tragedy raises concerns about Europe's migration handling, following a recent incident near Greece. 3 Over 30 migrants feared drowned as their boat sinks near the Canary Islands. 3 The boat carried around 60 people; bodies of a minor and an adult male recovered, and 24 individuals rescued.

It was not until Wednesday morning, 10 hours after the dinghy was spotted by a Spanish rescue plane, that a Moroccan patrol boat arrived at the scene

The leader of the Canary Islands region, Angel Victor Torres, characterized the incident as a 'tragedy' and urged the European Union to develop a migration policy that provides coordinated and compassionate solutions to address the challenges of migration.

Despite being located off the western coast of Africa, the Canary Islands fall under Spanish jurisdiction, and numerous migrants embark on journeys from Africa to the archipelago with the aim of eventually reaching mainland Europe.