Asim Azhar Shares Why He Stopped Enjoying Music

Asim Azhar, Pakistan's beloved pop star, recently opened up about the pressures and expectations he faced in the music industry, and how they affected his enjoyment of creating music.

In an exclusive interview, Asim shared his personal journey and the challenges he encountered while growing up in the public eye.

Reflecting on his career, Asim acknowledged the different experiences he had both personally and professionally. He recognized that being part of the music industry requires significant mental strength, particularly when your growth is witnessed by a large audience.

During the interview, Asim candidly discussed a period when he stopped finding joy in making music due to the overwhelming pressure and expectations placed upon him. He admitted that this was an incredibly challenging time for him as an artist. It took him years to realize that the main reason behind his loss of enjoyment was the immense pressure he put on himself and the influence of external factors.

Despite having achieved great success in his career, Asim admitted that there are still moments when he feels the pressures of the industry.

When sharing his aspirations, Asim expressed his desire to reach every household, regardless of social class or background. He firmly believes in the power of art to bring people together and wants his music to transcend barriers.

Asim aims to be a representative of Pakistan and South Asia, whether through his global performances or by producing music that reflects his cultural roots. He emphasized that continuing to represent his culture would bring him the utmost happiness.

Asim Azhar's honest and introspective interview provides valuable insight into the challenges faced by artists in the music industry and highlights the importance of maintaining mental strength while pursuing one's passion. His journey of self-discovery and determination to make a positive impact through his music serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists and fans alike.