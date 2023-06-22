Dur-e-Fishan Stuns In Enchanting Bottle Green Ethnic Attire

Dur-e-Fishan exudes traditional charm in recent photos.

She looked stunning in the magnificent bottle-green festive attire.

Her timeless elegance and grace leave us in awe.

Dur-e-Fishan exudes traditional charm in recent photos, looking stunning in the magnificent bottle-green festive attire. Her timeless elegance and grace leave us in awe. In the upcoming Eid festivities, Dur-e-Fishan showcases the essence of captivating beauty in exquisitely crafted luxury formal outfits.

Dur-e-Fishan opted for smoky eye makeup with kajal, complemented by nude lips. Her hair is styled in a casual ponytail with a few loose strands gracefully framing her flawless face. To add a touch of glamour, she completes her ensemble with transparent high heel shoes.

Dur-e-Fishan is not only a talented actress but also a fashion icon. She effortlessly carries any style, whether it's intricately embellished traditional wear or chic Western outfits. Her impeccable sense of style inspires us and sets remarkable fashion goals.

Fans have praised her exceptional performance in the recently concluded drama serial 'Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi' and her debut in a music video alongside pop star Asim Azhar for his latest track 'Dard.'