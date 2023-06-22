Mariyam Nafees Set To Star In Jaan-e-Jahan Alongside Top Stars

Mariyam Nafees officially joined the cast of the drama serial Jaan-e-Jahan.

This star-studded project marks the return of Hamza Ali Abbasi to showiz.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the collaboration of Maryam with the top stars.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as the talented Mariyam Nafees has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated drama serial Jaan-e-Jahan. This star-studded project marks the return of renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi to the acting scene after his hiatus.

The announcement of Mariyam Nafees joining the cast has only heightened the anticipation surrounding Jaan-e-Jahan. Fans are eagerly awaiting the on-screen chemistry between Mariyam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and the talented Ayeza Khan, as this trio promises exceptional performances.

Earlier this year, Hamza Ali Abbasi surprised his fans by announcing his comeback and shared a sneak peek of the upcoming serial Jaan-e-Jahan on his social media. The anticipation for the show is growing stronger.

3 Fans are eagerly awaiting the collaboration of Maryam with the top stars. 3 Mariyam Nafees officially joined the cast of the drama serial Jaan-e-Jahan. 3 This star-studded project marks the return of Hamza Ali Abbasi to showiz.

Jaan-e-Jahan is being produced by actor Humayun Saeed's wife under the banner of Next Level Entertainment. The teaser for the show has already created quite a buzz.

Mariyam Nafees is a well-known actress with a remarkable presence in both the television and film industry. Her performances in popular dramas such as Diyar-e-Dil, Kuch Na Kaho, and Zara Yaad Kar have earned her a dedicated fan following. Known for her versatility as an actress, she has garnered immense admiration for her on-screen portrayals.