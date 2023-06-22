Brother Of Murad Saeed Arrested In Swat

SWAT: Kaleem Saeed, brother of PTI leader Murad Saeed has been arrested by the police, here on Thursday.

Cases were registered against Kaleem Saeed in different police stations.

After the arrest, Kaleem Saeed has been shifted to an unknown location.

After May 9 incidents, Murad Saeed was in hiding.

A special task was assigned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to arrest former Federal Minister Murad Saeed. Murad Saeed is wanted by KP, Punjab and Islamabad Police, a special task has been given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to arrest him.

Police officials say that Murad Saeed's presence is not reported in Punjab and Islamabad, but there are reports of his presence in Swat and Batkhela.



