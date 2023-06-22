Delegation of Cultural Journalists Foundation meets Aamir Mir

LAHORE: A delegation of Cultural Journalists Foundation of Pakistan called on Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Aamir Mir, here on Thursday.

Secretary Culture Ali Nawaz Malik was also present in the meeting.

Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir while talking to the delegation said that the Punjab government is taking steps for the deserving artists. Under Artist Support Fund, hardship cases are being separated and separate summary is being sent regarding hardship cases and the amount of Artist Support Fund has been increased from Rs800000 to Rs one million rupees.

Secretary Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that the Punjab government is always trying to help the sick artists.

Obscenity will not be tolerated in the drama theaters of Punjab and especially in Lahore.

The drama producer should be obliged to refrain from vulgar dance or vulgar ‘Jugat’ during the performance on the stage.

In case of failure to do so, action will be taken against owners, theater producers and artists.

Secretary Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that under the Artist Support Fund, ghost artists are being scrutinized in the list of 2400 artists and the real deserving artists will get money from this fund.

Provincial Minister Aamir Mir appreciated the suggestions received from the CJFP for promoting cultural activities and assured that the CJFP will continue to support Punjab's culture in future as well. Cultural Journalists Foundation of Pakistan delegation included Tahir Bukhari, Thakur Lahori, Mian Asghar Salimi, Muhammad Qurban, Waqar Ashraf and Moin Zubair.