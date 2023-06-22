language: English
in the news
ECP Issues Bailable Warrant Of Fawad Chaudhry In Contempt Case

22 Jun , 2023

  • ECP informed IG Islamabad in writing.
  • ECP instructed IG Islamabad to comply with arrest warrant.
  • ECP directed Fawad Chaudhry to appear in person on July 11.

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a bailable warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt of the Election Commission case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed IG Islamabad in writing. The ECP instructed IG Islamabad to comply with the arrest warrant.

ECP directed Fawad Chaudhry to appear in person on July 11.

ECP informed IG Islamabad in writing.

ECP instructed IG Islamabad to comply with arrest warrant.

Next Story