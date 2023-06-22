Eid Ul Adha 2023: Government Announced Holiday On 28th June 2023

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to declare June 28 as a public holiday.

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to declare June 28 as a public holiday for Eid ul Adha.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29, throughout the country.

Following the approval of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Cabinet Division had also issued a notification for the Eid al-Adha holidays, according to which June 29 and 30 were designated as public holidays.

According to the notification, offices that operate for six days a week were supposed to remain closed from June 29 to July 1, while offices that operate for five days a week were supposed to have a two-day holiday for Eid al-Adha.

However, it is now being reported that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to declare June 28 as a public holiday for Eid al-Adha as well.

According to sources, the formal notification for the holiday will be issued by the Cabinet Division shortly.

Furthermore, the State Bank of Pakistan has announced that due to the Eid al-Adha holidays, the central bank will remain closed on June 29 and 30.