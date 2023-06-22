Ex-federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Announces To Leave PTI

Ghulam Sarwar Khan condemned tragedy of May 9.

He said what happened that day was unfortunate.

He said people involved in such crimes should be punished.

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) and strongly condemned May 9 incidents.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan in his statement condemning the tragedy of May 9 and said that what happened that day was unfortunate, so he announce to leave PTI.

He said that the Pakistani forces have made sacrifices for the survival and security of the country, the memorial of martyrs. He said those who attacked the GHQ and military installations were guilty of anti-nationalism. He lamented that they attacked the heart of Pakistan, not the GHQ and the Commander's House. He condemned all these bad intentions and actions.

3 He said people involved in such crimes should be punished. 3 Ghulam Sarwar Khan condemned tragedy of May 9. 3 He said what happened that day was unfortunate.

Ghulam Sarwar said that the people involved in such crimes should be strictly punished, and those who confronted the institutions strongly condemned it.

The former federal minister said he always opposed the confrontation policy of the party at every forum. He said one should not be confrontational and fight with the institutions.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PTI Chairman from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 09, after which protesting PTI workers attacked military installations and government properties. Jinnah House Lahore and the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar were also set on fire.