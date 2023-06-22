Play

Non-availability of drugs at Sheikh Zayed Hospital causing problems for patients

Syringes are also not available in emergency and OPD

In Sheikh Zayed Hospital, tests are done from private laboratories

LAHORE: Patients are reportedly facing problems due to non-availability of medicines in Sheikh Zayed Hospital administered by Federal Government in Lahore.

According to reports, syringes are also not available for injecting patients in emergency and OPD.

The hospital staff asked the patients to bring medicines and syringes if they want treatment at the facility.

The facilities on the health card are not being provided, the patients complained.

In Sheikh Zayed Hospital, tests are done from private laboratories.