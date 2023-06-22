Pakistan Railways Announces To Run Three Eid Special Trains

The first Eid special train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar.

The second train will depart from Karachi via Multan to Lahore.

The third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi.

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has announced to run three Eid special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The first Eid special train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar via Lahore at 10 am on June 26 while the second train will depart from Karachi via Multan to Lahore at 8:30 pm on June 2.

Railway officials say that the third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on June 27 at 11 am via Multan.

Railway officials say that advance booking of all three Eid special trains has been started.

The Eid Special trains will include AC and economy, class coaches. The train drivers will not run the speed of Eid Special trains at more than 105 km per hour.

This decision has been taken keeping in view the facilities of passengers on Eid.



