PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France.

The discussion between the two leaders revolved around the ongoing programs and cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Ms. Georgieva on Pakistan's economic outlook, referring to their recent phone conversation on May 27, 2023.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his hope for the timely release of funds allocated under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF). He emphasized that this release would support Pakistan's ongoing efforts in economic stabilization and bring relief to the country's people.

The IMF Managing Director shared her institution's perspective on the ongoing review process, and the meeting provided an opportunity to assess the progress made in that context.

The attendees of the meeting included Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and Pakistan's Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

It is important to note that Pakistan's currency reserves are currently sufficient to cover only one month's worth of imports. The country had anticipated the release of $1.1 billion in funds in November, but the IMF has imposed certain conditions before making further disbursements.