'Created Simulation' Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt has shared her perspective on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, suggesting that they are a product of society and its fascination with celebrity culture. Wyatt believes that instead of complaining about them, we should recognize that they are a reflection of our own desires and interests.

Wyatt expressed her thoughts in an interview with The Telegraph, stating that every individual is influenced by the prevailing values and trends of their time. She even compared historical figures like Roman Emperor Caligula and King Henry VIII to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, emphasizing that society has always played a role in shaping the behavior and image of royals.

Wyatt further remarked that the Duke and Duchess of Montecito, as she referred to them, have become artificial constructs, suggesting that their public persona is carefully curated. She humorously suggested that the title 'Duke and Duchess of Monte Cristo' might be more fitting for them. Ultimately, Wyatt implies that it is society's fascination with such figures that allows them to act the way they do.

Drawing a parallel to ancient Rome, Wyatt noted that degenerate tyranny resulted in the rise of monstrous leaders like Caligula and Nero. However, she pointed out that even the Romans eventually grew tired of their behavior and resorted to assassinations.

In summary, Wyatt's commentary highlights the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are products of our own creation, shaped by societal interests and expectations. She suggests that instead of complaining about them, we should recognize our role in shaping their image and behavior.