Apple Releases IOS 17 Beta 2 With Exciting New Features And Improvements

Apple has started rolling out the second beta release of iOS 17 to developers and beta testers. This update follows the initial Beta 1 release that came out earlier this month.

The latest beta version introduces several noteworthy changes and features, some of which were announced at WWDC (the Worldwide Developers Conference).

One of the prominent additions is the redesigned update screen, which provides users with more information about the beta software. Additionally, there is a new tap to the AirDrop feature, enabling users to initiate file transfers simply by touching their devices together.

The Location Settings page within System Settings now includes a MicroLocation option, offering more detailed location data for apps and location sharing.

Moreover, the Messages app now features Message Check-In, allowing users to automatically send full or limited location data to contacts upon reaching a destination.

Standby mode has been enhanced to allow users to turn off all notifications except those classified as Critical.

The Apple Music app now includes a toggle to control the crossfade length between songs, ranging from 1 to 12 seconds. Additionally, the Apple Music widget now offers new size options.