Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg To A Cage Match Amid Twitter-Facebook Rivalry

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match.

Musk remarks about Earth being exclusively under Zuckerberg's control.

Meta spokesperson gives a brief statement, implying the story speaks for itself.

Elon Musk, the founder of Twitter, reportedly stated that he is 'up for a cage match' with Meta CEO and acknowledged martial arts lover Mark Zuckerberg.

It all started when Mr. Musk replied to a tweet discussing the possibility of Facebook creating a rival platform to Twitter. In his response, he remarked, 'I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. I was worried there for a moment.'

A Twitter user actually cautioned Mr. Musk to be cautious since the Facebook founder has been practicing jiu-jitsu. Recently, the 39-year-old billionaire in the tech industry emerged victorious in an amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition.

'I'm up for a cage match if he is lol,' Elon Musk wrote.

Mr. Zuckerberg responded by sharing a screenshot of Mr. Musk's tweet and adding the caption, 'Send me your location.'

The Verge contacted the Meta team to verify Mr. Zuckerberg's post. Meta spokesperson Iska Saric simply stated, 'The story speaks for itself,' to the news outlet.

Later, a user on Twitter shared a screenshot of Mr Zuckerberg's narrative, to which Mr Musk responded, 'If this is for real, I will do it.'

Mr Musk has already responded to Meta's ambitions to start Project 92. He wrote, 'Zuck my tongue,' in response to a link indicating that Meta had been attempting to obtain the Dalia Lama.