Realme C35 Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 12:44 PM

  • Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
  • The phone features a triple cameras on the back.
  • The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Realme C35 is available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price. The device has impressive features and specs.

The phone has a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone has a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

The Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is protected by panda glass.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and it has triple cameras on the back.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/-

Realme C35 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI Realme UI 2.0
Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Protection Panda Glass
Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 18W

