Tecno Pova 5 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Tecno has launched the Pova 5 series of smartphones, which will be released in markets soon.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Tecno Pova 5 has a dual camera system with a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP second camera sensor with a stronger LED flash, and the front camera is 8 MP.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device has a 6000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 38,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 specifications