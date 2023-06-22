Tecno Pova 5 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- Tecno Pova 5 has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.
- The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
- The phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery.
Tecno has launched the Pova 5 series of smartphones, which will be released in markets soon.
The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Tecno Pova 5 has a dual camera system with a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP second camera sensor with a stronger LED flash, and the front camera is 8 MP.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device has a 6000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.
Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 38,999/-
Tecno Pova 5 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Amber Gold, Mecha Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~386 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash, With Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|- Fast charging 45W
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,657,848[+11*]
DEATHS
6,893,597[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]