Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 01:06 PM

Tecno Pova 5 Price In Pakistan & Special Features
  • Tecno Pova 5 has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • The phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno has launched the Pova 5 series of smartphones, which will be released in markets soon.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Tecno Pova 5 has a dual camera system with a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP second camera sensor with a stronger LED flash, and the front camera is 8 MP.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device has a 6000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 38,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI HIOS 13
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Amber Gold, Mecha Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~386 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, LED Flash, With Dual LED Flash
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

- Fast charging 45W

