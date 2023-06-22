Tecno Spark 10C Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Spark 10C has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark 10C is currently available on the market with great features.

It comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The phone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is the Mali-G57 MP1.

The gadget has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 10C features a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP. It can take selfies and record videos.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Tecno Spark 10C is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan is Rs 37,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications