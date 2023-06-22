language: English
Tecno Spark 10C Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 12:31 PM

  • Tecno Spark 10C has a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset.

The Tecno Spark 10C is currently available on the market with great features.

It comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The phone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is the Mali-G57 MP1.

The gadget has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 10C features a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP. It can take selfies and record videos.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Tecno Spark 10C is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan is Rs 37,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI HIOS 8.6
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
PROCESSOR CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Unisoc T606
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + unspecified camera, Dual LED Flash
Features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-bandb/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery18W wired

