Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y73 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y73 is now available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price.

The gadget has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The device runs the Funtouch 11 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

It comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store important data and useful files.

The Vivo Y73 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone is available in two awesome colours: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y73 specifications