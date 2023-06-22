Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Vivo Y73 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
- The phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
- The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y73 is now available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price.
The gadget has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
The device runs the Funtouch 11 operating system, which is based on Android 11.
It comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store important data and useful files.
The Vivo Y73 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The phone is available in two awesome colours: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
Vivo Y73 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Flare, Roman Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
