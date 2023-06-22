language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 10:55 AM

Open In App
Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Vivo Y73 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y73 is now available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price.

The gadget has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The device runs the Funtouch 11 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

It comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store important data and useful files.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery. 3

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y73 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. 3

Vivo Y73 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. 3

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The Vivo Y73 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone is available in two awesome colours: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y73 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch 11.1
Dimensions 161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
Weight 170 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Diamond Flare, Roman Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,657,848[+11*]

DEATHS

6,893,597[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-