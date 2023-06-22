Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Redmi Note 10 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is easily available on the market with great features.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. This device has 5G network connectivity.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The device has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Redmi Note 10 features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 33 W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications