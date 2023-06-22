Disturbing Video: Seagull Devours Squirrel, Leaves Viewers Disgusted

It is capturing the unsettling moment of the seagull's meal.

Seagull Devouring Squirrel Amasses 7.4 Million Views Rapidly.

The post was shared on Twitter.

Have you read it twice? As strange as it seems, it actually happened, and a video of the incident has left people disgusted. The video depicts a seagull devouring an entire squirrel.

The video is available on Twitter. 'Fish is the principal food source for seagulls. They do, however, hunt on terrestrial arthropods and invertebrates, as well as reptiles, amphibians, and small rodents. 'Including squirrels,' reads the caption accompanying the video.

The video shows a seagull on the ground with a squirrel in its mouth. The bird can be seen gobbling down the entire animal as the video progresses. After eating its meal, the seagull flies away at the end of the film.

3 The post was shared on Twitter. 3 It is capturing the unsettling moment of the seagull's meal. 3 Seagull Devouring Squirrel Amasses 7.4 Million Views Rapidly.

'I don't like seagulls anymore,' said one Twitter user. 'I could have lived my entire life without seeing that video,' said another. 'Savage,' a third said. 'Really doesn't seem like a pleasant experience for either party,' said a fourth. 'I'd like to unsee this right now,' wrote a fifth.

The video has gone viral since it was shared a few hours ago. The video has had over 7.4 million views to date, and the figure is rapidly climbing. What do you think of the video?



