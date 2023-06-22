Heartbreaking Display Of Love: Bird Clings To Dead Partner In Moving Video

Play

The video depicts the depth of love and attachment.

Encounter a soul-stirring moment that captures the essence of love.

The video was posted on Twitter.

How precisely is love? This video you are about to see may teach you its genuine significance. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted a video on Twitter of a bird unwilling to leave its dead partner's side. The video is quite moving.

The clip that depicts the bird lamenting the loss of its companion. As one man tries to move the dead bird, the other refuses to let go and clings to it. The other bird is also dead as the video progresses. Someone is seen burying them both at the same time.

3 The video was posted on Twitter. 3 The video depicts the depth of love and attachment. 3 Encounter a soul-stirring moment that captures the essence of love.

It was heartbreaking to view the video. 'The bird died of heartbreak,' commented one person.

'True care and love. Nothing can replace this. Very heartbreaking and soul stirring moment. This is true care and affection.' another wrote.