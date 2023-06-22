Heartwarming Surprise: Father Receives New Dog On Father's Day

Play

Experience the father's overwhelming joy in the video.

He has tears as he embraces the new dog.

The video was shared on Instagram.

If you're the owner of a pet, you probably have one concern. The reality that your dog has a shorter life span than you and only has a few years with you. That is a heartbreaking fact that only adds to the value and importance of their presence in our lives. On Father's Day, this father, who had recently lost his cherished dog, received a priceless gift.

His immediate family surprised him with a new dog, and he sobbed when he saw him. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the father sitting on a lounge, completely oblivious of the family's amazing surprise. A woman then walks out, holding a dog, and hands it to the man. He holds it and embraces it until he bursts into tears.

'That was a powerful hug Dad is about to heal and fall in love all over again,' says the video description.

The cute video went viral on the internet. 'They're going to have a wonderful life together,' one commenter said, adding a heart emoji.

'That puppy knows how loved he will be,' another person said.