Record-Breaking Auction: Michael Jordan's Flu Game Sneakers

The sneakers Michael Jordan famously wore during the Flu Game won an astounding $1.38 million at auction on the 25th anniversary of his iconic game-winning jumper in the 1998 NBA Finals. Michael scored 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter and the game-winning three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining, while also snagging 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. He achieved this achievement despite being unable to stand due to food illness.

During the game, Michael Jordan signed his trainers and gave them to Preston Truman, a Utah Jazz ball boy. Truman had gained Jordan's trust by giving him applesauce before games. Jordan gladly gave Truman his signed trainers as a token of his appreciation. According to Goldin, Truman had the sneakers for 15 years before submitting them for sale to Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013.

Previously, a pair of Michael Jordan's shoes sold for $2.2 million at a Sotheby's auction. Among the items offered for auction were the Air Jordan 13 sneakers he wore during The Last Dance in the 1998 NBA Finals. The sneakers were dubbed Bred because of their black and red colour pattern, which Jordan favoured for the most of his career.



