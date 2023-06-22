Savor The Flavors Of Sindhi Cuisine With Delicious Dal Pakwan

Jake Dryan prepares a popular dish called Dal Pakwan.

The dish has gained massive online attention.

The video was posted on Instagram.

Jake Dryan adores cooking, and his passion of Indian cuisine is clear from his Instagram profile. He has been devoting each week to a different state in India and cooking a variety of cuisines from that region. He has visited Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. One of his many dishes has received a lot of attention online. It has received over 1 million views, and desi netizens are raving over his incredible cooking abilities.

Dal pakwan was one of the dishes he prepared for his Sindhi week recipe. He cooked the dal from scratch and also kneaded the pakwan dough. He topped it with onions and tamarind chutney that he cooked at home. He ate it alongside some fried chiles.

3 The video was posted on Instagram. 3 Jake Dryan prepares a popular dish called Dal Pakwan. 3 The dish has gained massive online attention.

“For the final Sindhi Week recipe we have the amazing Dal Pakwanâ€ae I chose the most simple version and i’m so glad I did,” says the video commentary.



