Watch: Viral Video Sparks Concern And Calls For Help

Witness the viral clip featuring an injured young child selling keychains

The video is highlighting the need for medical attention.

The post was shared on Instagram.

A clip that has gone viral online depicts an injured young child selling keychains at a traffic light in Gujarat. Sakshi's Instagram video was published on June 7. It has received 7.4 million views since it was shared online.

The unidentified child can be seen selling keychains at a traffic light in Gujarat. Someone who stopped at the traffic light approached him and videotaped him. The boy's wounded right foot is shown in the footage. It is wrapped in cloth and plastic to protect the damaged area from further harm.

The clip shook the internet to its core. People advised that this youngster get medical attention right away because an untreated injury could lead to gangrene. People wanted his address or contact information so they could assist him.

'These scenes have a terrible effect on the heart.' 'At such a young age, when he should be receiving love and care and living in his innocence, he is instead experiencing pain and witnessing life's cruellest reality,' a user said.



