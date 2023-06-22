Stepfather Sentenced To Minimum 22 Years For Murder Of Girl: Nadia Kalinowska Case

Stepfather sentenced to minimum 22 years for brutal murder of Nadia Kalinowska.

Stepfather of Nadia Kalinowska sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for her brutal murder, while her mother receives an 11-year sentence for allowing the death of a child. Nadia, a five-year-old girl, suffered over 70 injuries, including a fractured skull. The family in Poland expresses devastation over the loss of Nadia.

During the trial at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice O'Hara described Abdul Wahab's actions towards Nadia as 'brutal, merciless, and outrageous.' The imposed minimum sentence of 22 years was intended to reflect the prolonged and severe nature of the violence he had subjected her to.

During the court proceedings in January, it was revealed that Nadia Kalinowska, a schoolgirl from Newtownabbey, was subjected to torture and ultimately killed in her own home. The extent of her injuries included a fractured skull, lacerated liver, multiple rib fractures, a fractured collarbone, a fractured pelvis, and a bowel injury.

These injuries were sustained over a prolonged period of time. Additionally, Nadia had surface injuries such as bruises and abrasions, and her teeth were decayed and in poor condition. Abdul Wahab, the stepfather, had claimed that Nadia's injuries were the result of her being clumsy and falling down the stairs on the night of her death.