Deadly Tornado Ravages Texas, Claims 4 Lives And Injures 10

In Texas, a powerful tornado caused the loss of at least four lives and resulted in ten injuries. This unfortunate event occurred while officials and residents were already dealing with a heat wave in the region.

'The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds,' the fire service in the neighboring city of Lubbock said in a statement posted to Twitter Thursday.

'There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries,' it said.

In response to the high temperatures, authorities in the city of Matador, located in Motley County, North Texas, have established a cooling center for residents.

The US National Weather Service has confirmed 'significant damage' on the west side of Matador, with numerous buildings suffering heavy damage or destruction, as a result of at least four tornadoes that occurred in Texas on Wednesday.

Additionally, rain and strong winds affected several cities in the state. Just a week prior, a similar storm struck Perryton, also in North Texas, resulting in three fatalities and around 100 injuries. The region has been experiencing storms and a severe heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius).

In response to the extreme heat, cities such as Lubbock and Houston in Texas have set up air-conditioned shelters for residents. However, this increased demand for electricity has put pressure on the Texas power grid, which operates separately from the rest of the country.

The grid has experienced high demand, particularly during the afternoon hours, as a result of the scorching temperatures.

According to Poweroutage.us, a website that monitors power outages nationwide, over 220,000 individuals were left without electricity on Thursday.